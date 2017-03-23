'Life' movie finds alien terror withi...

'Life' movie finds alien terror within confines of space

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A deadly Martian creature hunts astronauts within the close, claustrophobic confines of a space ship in new thriller "Life," which is an exploration into mankind's hubris in its search for extraterrestrial life. "Life," out in theaters on Friday, follows the astronauts aboard the International Space Station as they discover and nurture a living organism from Mars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 59 min Seen Pharts 4
Poll What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08) Wed Same phartz 82
News Some Cities Are Better Suited for Self-Driving ... Wed SomePhart 2
Austin is worst on ICE Detainers Mar 21 WorstPhartzz 2
News Houston chefs named James Beard Award finalists Mar 17 Beard Phart 2
Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT) Mar 16 YouPhartzs 2
Alex Jones ( JOHN 15 VERSE 12) Mar 16 LetsPhartzs 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,775,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC