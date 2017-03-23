'Life' movie finds alien terror within confines of space
A deadly Martian creature hunts astronauts within the close, claustrophobic confines of a space ship in new thriller "Life," which is an exploration into mankind's hubris in its search for extraterrestrial life. "Life," out in theaters on Friday, follows the astronauts aboard the International Space Station as they discover and nurture a living organism from Mars.
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|59 min
|Seen Pharts
|4
|What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08)
|Wed
|Same phartz
|82
|Some Cities Are Better Suited for Self-Driving ...
|Wed
|SomePhart
|2
|Austin is worst on ICE Detainers
|Mar 21
|WorstPhartzz
|2
|Houston chefs named James Beard Award finalists
|Mar 17
|Beard Phart
|2
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|Mar 16
|YouPhartzs
|2
|Alex Jones ( JOHN 15 VERSE 12)
|Mar 16
|LetsPhartzs
|2
