Latinitas raises $7,400 during Amplify Austin Day
Latinitas, a non-profit founded at UT that focuses on empowering young Latinas through media and technology, raised $7,400 Friday to help families in need of financial assistance to send their daughters to summer camp. Latinitas used Amplify Austin, an annual day of online giving, to set a goal of raising $10,000 for their 100 summer camp spots at Tamale House East, where donors were given free coffee and breakfast tacos.
