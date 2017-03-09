Kind Clinic opening in Austin offering specialized care for transgender community
After the State Committee passed what critics call the "Bathroom Bill," a local clinic wants Austinites to know they are offering the first specialized care for the transgender community in Central Texas. The Kind Clinic, located near 30th Street and Interstate 35, aims at helping transgender and non-binary individuals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Breanne Brock
|4 hr
|El Chapo Guzman
|1
|Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o...
|Wed
|DayPhartx
|17
|Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ...
|Mar 7
|PrimePhartss
|1
|Expect steady rain all-day Saturday
|Mar 7
|ExpectPhartss
|1
|Austin Monuments to Pop Culture Fiji mermaids, ...
|Mar 7
|MermaidPhartss
|1
|Racist and discrimination practices Austin Fire...
|Mar 7
|TherePhartss
|2
|Austin's population just keeps getting older, s...
|Mar 6
|PopulationPharter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC