Kind Clinic opening in Austin offerin...

Kind Clinic opening in Austin offering specialized care for transgender community

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

After the State Committee passed what critics call the "Bathroom Bill," a local clinic wants Austinites to know they are offering the first specialized care for the transgender community in Central Texas. The Kind Clinic, located near 30th Street and Interstate 35, aims at helping transgender and non-binary individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Breanne Brock 4 hr El Chapo Guzman 1
News Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o... Wed DayPhartx 17
News Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ... Mar 7 PrimePhartss 1
News Expect steady rain all-day Saturday Mar 7 ExpectPhartss 1
News Austin Monuments to Pop Culture Fiji mermaids, ... Mar 7 MermaidPhartss 1
Racist and discrimination practices Austin Fire... Mar 7 TherePhartss 2
News Austin's population just keeps getting older, s... Mar 6 PopulationPharter 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC