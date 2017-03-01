Just in: Police Id woman killed in Feb. 17 collision with dump truck in East Austin
Police have identified a woman who was killed in a collision with a dump truck last month in East Austin. Monica Rodriguez, 27, was traveling north on Ed Bluestein Boulevard around 2:48 a.m. on Feb. 17, police said.
