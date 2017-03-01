Just in: Bandidos indicted in 2006 Au...

Just in: Bandidos indicted in 2006 Austin killing, officials say

Anthony Benesh III was shot and killed six months ago while leaving a northeast Austin pizza parlor with his girlfriend and two young sons.This is a family photo courtesy of his ex-wife Carol Benesh Hall showing Benesh in 1998 on top of his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Four of the highest ranking members of the Bandidos motorcycle club have been indicted and arrested on charges related to the 2006 killing of a man in Austin, according to federal prosecutors.

