Joe Biden: The fight against cancer is bipartisan The fight against cancer knows no party lines.
"The only bipartisan thing left in America is the fight against cancer," former vice president Joe Biden said during a keynote speech at the annual SXSW festival. In a rallying cry to convince the "most innovative minds in the world" to join him in his efforts, Biden conveyed a message of hope on Sunday afternoon in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food Preservation Workshop set for March 25 in ...
|9 hr
|PreservationPhart
|1
|Exclusive exhibit honoring Austin legend Stevie...
|9 hr
|ExclusivePhart
|1
|Mayor Adler addresses Austin's sharing economy
|9 hr
|SharingPhart
|1
|Subbys
|9 hr
|TastyPhart
|4
|How to avoid the marketing hype at SXSW
|Sat
|HypePhartc
|2
|shaving question (Jun '16)
|Fri
|BirthdayPharts
|3
|Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o...
|Mar 8
|DayPhartx
|17
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC