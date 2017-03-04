Jeremiah Program aims to help single ...

Jeremiah Program aims to help single mothers in Austin overcome poverty, other obstacles

There are thousands of single mothers raising their children here in the Austin area - many of them living in poverty. An organization known as the Jeremiah Program is stepping up, offering an affordable place to live, life skills and training.

