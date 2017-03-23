Immigrants find sanctuary in growing Austin church network
In this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 photo, Hilda Ramirez, an immigrant living illegally in the U.S, sits in the sanctuary at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church as she waits to talk to a reporter, Wednesday, in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17 Places to Eat Incredible Southeast Asian Foo...
|11 hr
|EatPhartz
|1
|Revised plan for Austin ISD school closures, ne...
|11 hr
|RevisedPhartz
|1
|Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t...
|11 hr
|CouplesPhartz
|1
|Psycho lying Trump
|23 hr
|Self Phartzs
|2
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|Fri
|WhatPharts
|12
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Fri
|ThesePhart
|1
|Historic Austin Park to benefit from $300K in i...
|Fri
|HistoricPhart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC