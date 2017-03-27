ICE Retaliates Against Immigrants in ...

ICE Retaliates Against Immigrants in Austin After Sheriff Limits Cooperation with Federal Agents

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Democracy Now

Austin city councilmember. When he first won election in 2014, he was the youngest councilmember in the city's history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Son in Law is a Joke 4 hr GoodPharts 5
Jesse Galvan Mon Have pharts 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... Mon AndPhart 18
Rick Perry Sun RickPharted 2
News Revised plan for Austin ISD school closures, ne... Mar 25 RevisedPhartz 1
News Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t... Mar 25 CouplesPhartz 1
Psycho lying Trump Mar 24 Self Phartzs 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Travis County was issued at March 28 at 9:25PM CDT

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,488 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC