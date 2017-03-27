'I could never live in Texas. This is...

'I could never live in Texas. This is Austin.'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

The Hope Outdoor Gallery, formerly an abandoned construction site, is a public space for the ever-changing graffiti art of Austin. With a Texas-size shiny, red boot kicking up its heel on the roof, Allens Boots was hard to miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... Thu Seen phartss 28
News Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first day of the... Thu LegislaturePhart 1
News Austin locals learn about Texas efforts to end ... Thu LocalsPhart 1
News Armed robbery highlights homelessness problem n... Thu NearPharts 1
News Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ... Thu FamedPharts 1
News Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of nation's ... Thu NationsPharts 1
News Get ready, STAAR tests are back | Raising Austin Mar 29 Raising phartss 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC