Highly anticipated new Austin restaurant wows on first taste
We have followed Chef Philip Speer's career since he was a rising pastry chef at Jean-Luc's Bistro and Starlite, and followed by his successful career as part of the Uchi family. Now, his long-awaited endeavor is open, and we are pleased to report it was well worth the wait.
