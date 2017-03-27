Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first ...

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on the first day of the 85th Legislature on January 10, 2017.

Gov. Greg Abbott raised many eyebrows last week when he threw his support behind a "broad-based law" that pre-empts local regulations, a remark that did anything but calm the already contentious local control battles at the Texas Capitol. On Monday, Abbott did not back away from the idea, saying that the country is not called the "United States of Municipalities."

