Get ready, STAAR tests are back | Rai...

Get ready, STAAR tests are back | Raising Austin

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

This week, kids in Texas will be sitting down with their No. 2 pencils and opening up a fresh round of STAAR tests and end of course exams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jesse Galvan 2 hr Have pharts 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 11 hr AndPhart 18
Rick Perry 21 hr RickPharted 2
News Revised plan for Austin ISD school closures, ne... Sat RevisedPhartz 1
News Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t... Sat CouplesPhartz 1
Psycho lying Trump Fri Self Phartzs 2
News These are the best places to see wildflowers in... Mar 24 ThesePhart 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,860,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC