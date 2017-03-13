Get by without Planned Parenthood? On...

Get by without Planned Parenthood? One Texas effort stumbles

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

This Thursday, March 9, 2017, photo shows a Life Choice clinic in San Antonio, which is among roughly two dozen women's health providers in Texas working with the Heidi Group to provide similar services offered by Planned Parenthood, such as cancer screenings or treatments for sexually transmitted diseases. Texas health officials that the Heidi Group has stumbled under a $1.6 million contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump is donating salary 1 hr Get Real 3
is this abuse on her (Sep '16) 17 hr MotherPharting 7
News Food Preservation Workshop set for March 25 in ... Sun PreservationPhart 1
News Exclusive exhibit honoring Austin legend Stevie... Sun ExclusivePhart 1
News Mayor Adler addresses Austin's sharing economy Sun SharingPhart 1
Subbys Sun TastyPhart 4
News How to avoid the marketing hype at SXSW Mar 11 HypePhartc 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC