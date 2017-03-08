'Game of Thrones' creators: Final sea...

'Game of Thrones' creators: Final season will only be six episodes

9 hrs ago

South by Southwest became South by SouthWesteros on Sunday when the creators and cast of "Game of Thrones" spoke at the media and tech conference in Austin, Texas. D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, who created the hit HBO drama, covered some fun behind the scene stories at a panel Sunday.

