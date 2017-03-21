Funky Late Night Velvet Taco Opens Tonight in Austin
Velvet Taco , the popular fast casual Dallas taco mini-chain known for late hours, is making its Austin debut today. It opens in the Domain Northside tonight, Wednesday, March 22 .
