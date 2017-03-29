Frustrated Texas senators call for tr...

Frustrated Texas senators call for transparency from Baylor after rape scandal

14 hrs ago

A Texas Senate panel on Wednesday lambasted Baylor University over its recent sexual assault scandal and pondered taking the dramatic step of requiring the private university to comply with state open records laws. At a Senate Higher Education Committee hearing, senators peppered Baylor's interim president, David Garland, with questions about whether the university worked to cover up or failed to properly respond to numerous accusations of rape by football players and other students.

