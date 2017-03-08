Free Trips to New Zealand Offered to 100 Tech Workers
It sounds almost too good to be true: A free trip to New Zealand to interview for a job in the tech sector. But that's what local authorities and businesses in the capital, Wellington, are offering to 100 talented workers from around the globe as they seek to boost the city's growing tech hub.
