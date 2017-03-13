Free Fun in Austin for Spring Break

Free Fun in Austin for Spring Break

Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

With students and many parents out of town this week, our partners at Free Fun in Austin have some ideas if you're taking a staycation. Cartoon Network's NEW NEW NEW NEW Screening Party - Monday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. Join Cartoon Network for new content from The Amazing World of Gumball, We Bare Bears, Ben 10, and Teen Titans Go! Enjoy fun games, giveaways, and the screening of four new episodes, but don't go anywhere before the big surprise.

