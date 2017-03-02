Francisco Daniel Arguello accused of possessing child pornography
An Austin man is facing four counts of child pornography possession after police received an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. If convicted, Francisco Daniel Arguello, 29, could spend up to 10 years in prison for each charge against him.
