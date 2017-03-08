Food Preservation Workshop set for March 25 in Austin
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office of Travis County will conduct a Food Preservation Workshop from 9:30 a.m.-noon March 25 at its offices at 1600-B Smith Road, Austin. The workshop will include the basics of pressure canning, food safety concerns when canning and the 'Ten Commandments' of canning food safely at home, said Sonia Coyle, AgriLife Extension family and consumer sciences agent, Travis County.
