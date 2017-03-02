First look: $12M renovation of Austin airport's South Terminal nears completion
The transformation of a former military outpost on the grounds of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is nearly complete, and the company behind the project hopes the new digs and some retro flavor can attract low-cost carriers. Executives hope to open the 30,000-square-foot South Terminal on April 13. It is adjacent to the main Barbara Jordan Terminal, with which most ABIA flyers are familiar, and only accessible via Burleson Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Pizza Truck Neapolitan Express Rolls I...
|15 hr
|Pizza phaart
|1
|Austin ends warmest winter on record, meteorolo...
|15 hr
|Warmest phaart
|1
|Here is your wildflower forecast for Austin and...
|15 hr
|Flower phaart
|1
|Austin went to shit.
|Tue
|SHORTY
|2
|The Border Wall Is Too Little Too Late
|Tue
|ThatPhartz
|4
|Salt and Pepper, brown and white. Ballin
|Feb 26
|WordPhart
|6
|Here's what to expect at Yeti's big new store i...
|Feb 24
|BigPhartsc
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC