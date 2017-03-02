First look: $12M renovation of Austin...

First look: $12M renovation of Austin airport's South Terminal nears completion

2 hrs ago

The transformation of a former military outpost on the grounds of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is nearly complete, and the company behind the project hopes the new digs and some retro flavor can attract low-cost carriers. Executives hope to open the 30,000-square-foot South Terminal on April 13. It is adjacent to the main Barbara Jordan Terminal, with which most ABIA flyers are familiar, and only accessible via Burleson Road.

