First look: $12M renovation of Austin airport's South Terminal nears completion

The transformation of a former military outpost on the grounds of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is nearly complete, and the company behind the project hopes the new digs and some retro flavor can attract low-cost carriers. Executives hope to open the 30,000-square-foot South Terminal on April 13. It is adjacent to the main Barbara Jordan Terminal, with which most ABIA flyers are familiar, and only accessible via Burleson Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.