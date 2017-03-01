Federal judge tosses SEC suit against Texas attorney general
A federal judge on Thursday, March 2, 2017, dismissed the U.S. government's securities fraud lawsuit against... AUSTIN, Texas - A federal judge on Thursday dismissed the U.S. government's securities fraud lawsuit against Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who still faces criminal charges of duping wealthy investors. But the ruling by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant is a significant victory for Paxton, who is scheduled to stand trial in May on felony securities fraud charges.
