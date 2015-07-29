Federal judge tosses SEC suit against...

Federal judge tosses SEC suit against Texas attorney general

In this July 29, 2015 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during a hearing in Austin, Texas. A federal judge on Thursday, March 2, 2017, dismissed the U.S. government's securities fraud lawsuit against Paxton, though the Republican still faces criminal charges of duping wealthy investors.

