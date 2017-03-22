Federal judge says Austin ICE raids in response to sanctuary city policy
A federal judge revealed Monday that federal agents told him last month's immigration enforcement raids in Austin were in response to a policy protecting undocumented immigrants. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Austin said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents notified him and another judge about a specific operation during a meeting in late January.
