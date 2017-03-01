Expect steady rain all-day Saturday

A person jogs on the Pflugerville Pedestrian Bridge over Lady Bird Lake on Jan. 21. Saturday is expected to be a rainy day in the Austin area. RALPH BARRERA/AMERICAN-STATESMAN There is a 90 percent chance of rain from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and it's only expected to drop to 80 percent for the rest of Saturday night, according to weather service data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.