Exclusive exhibit honoring Austin leg...

Exclusive exhibit honoring Austin legend Stevie Ray Vaughan opens

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

A new exhibit honoring the life and work of a Lone Star legend has arrived. "Pride & Joy: The Texas Blues of Stevie Ray Vaughan" opened at the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Friday, March 10. "Through a stunning array of artifacts, personal photographs, and multimedia features, our visitors will be able to gain insight into the life, artistry, and legacy of this influential and much-loved musician," said the museum's interim director Margaret Koch in a release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Subbys 8 hr Need Pharts 2
shaving question (Jun '16) 10 hr BirthdayPharts 3
Breanne Brock 10 hr ThisPharts 2
News Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o... Wed DayPhartx 17
News Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ... Mar 7 PrimePhartss 1
News Expect steady rain all-day Saturday Mar 7 ExpectPhartss 1
News Austin Monuments to Pop Culture Fiji mermaids, ... Mar 7 MermaidPhartss 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,704 • Total comments across all topics: 279,467,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC