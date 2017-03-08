Exclusive exhibit honoring Austin legend Stevie Ray Vaughan opens
A new exhibit honoring the life and work of a Lone Star legend has arrived. "Pride & Joy: The Texas Blues of Stevie Ray Vaughan" opened at the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Friday, March 10. "Through a stunning array of artifacts, personal photographs, and multimedia features, our visitors will be able to gain insight into the life, artistry, and legacy of this influential and much-loved musician," said the museum's interim director Margaret Koch in a release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Subbys
|8 hr
|Need Pharts
|2
|shaving question (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|BirthdayPharts
|3
|Breanne Brock
|10 hr
|ThisPharts
|2
|Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o...
|Wed
|DayPhartx
|17
|Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ...
|Mar 7
|PrimePhartss
|1
|Expect steady rain all-day Saturday
|Mar 7
|ExpectPhartss
|1
|Austin Monuments to Pop Culture Fiji mermaids, ...
|Mar 7
|MermaidPhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC