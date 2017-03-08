Exclusive exhibit honoring Austin legend Stevie Ray Vaughan opens

A new exhibit honoring the life and work of a Lone Star legend has arrived. "Pride & Joy: The Texas Blues of Stevie Ray Vaughan" opened at the Bullock Texas State History Museum on Friday, March 10. "Through a stunning array of artifacts, personal photographs, and multimedia features, our visitors will be able to gain insight into the life, artistry, and legacy of this influential and much-loved musician," said the museum's interim director Margaret Koch in a release.

