Evan Johns, 60, left his mark on Austin music as a firebrand guitarist
Evan Johns, who moved to Austin from Virginia three decades ago and became one of the city's most prominent guitarists and colorful characters, died Saturday night at St. David's South Austin Hospital after complications from recent surgeries. He was 60. Born July 12, 1956, Johns was raised in the Washington, D.C., suburb of McLean, Va., and was already prodigious on guitar in his early teens.
