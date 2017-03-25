Educators rally at Capitol, calling on Legislature to Save Texas Schools
Parents, teachers and students from across the state descended on the Texas Capitol Saturday morning, calling for legislators to support public education. A march and rally were organized by the group Save Texas Schools , a non-partisan coalition supporting "adequate and fair funding for public schools, reform in high-stakes testing and the adoption of the community schools model."
