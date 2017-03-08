Ed Sheeran to guest star in Game Of Thrones

And Sheeran, 26, appeared to confirm the news by posting a link to a news story about his casting on Twitter and writing: "Guess the cat's out the bag..." Speaking at a panel discussion, Benioff and Weiss said they had been pursuing Sheeran for some time, as Game Of Thrones actress Maisie Williams was a fan. "For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it," Benioff said.

