Discussing the high rate of turnover in the small music venue segment of the Austin ecosystem Saturday, local promoter Graham Williams made a startling observation; that the Continental Club is perhaps the only small full-time music space from the first South By Southwest still in operation. Also more recently, there are perhaps only a handful of music-first spaces from the 2007 festival still in operation.
