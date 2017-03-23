Crowdfunding offers solution to backlog of untested rape kits
For decades, Texas has struggled to efficiently process the biological evidence from rape cases. To address the thousands of untested kits, state representative Victoria Neave, D-Dallas, proposed a crowdfunding measure that would give Texans the opportunity to donate $1 when renewing or applying for driver's licenses.
