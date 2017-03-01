Court documents: Austin woman hid coc...

Court documents: Austin woman hid cocaine in her vagina

Sydney Michelle Carden, 28, was arrested Feb. 28, 2017, for allegedly possessing meth and cocaine, with the latter being found in her vagina, according to court documents. Sydney Michelle Carden, 28, was arrested Feb. 28, 2017, for allegedly possessing meth and cocaine, with the latter being found in her vagina, according to court documents.

