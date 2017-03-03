Council Proposes "Austin Affordability Action Plan"
Predictably as clockwork or calendar-work, with the FY 2018 budget deliberations looming on the horizon the "affordability" phrase is back in the City Council air, carrying as many definitions as there are tongues to repeat it. Formally on the agenda today, March 2, is a resolution sponsored by Council Member Ellen Troxclair , to direct staff "to prepare a timeline, budget recommendations, and ordinances necessary to finalize and implement the Austin Affordability Action Plan " itemized in the resolution.
