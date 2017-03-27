Correction: University of Texas-Sexua...

Correction: University of Texas-Sexual Assault story

In a story March 24 about a University of Texas at Austin survey of campus sexual assault victims, The Associated Press misidentified the school president. His name is Greg Fenves, not Gary Fenves.

