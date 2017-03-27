Correction: University of Texas-Sexual Assault story
In a story March 24 about a University of Texas at Austin survey of campus sexual assault victims, The Associated Press misidentified the school president. His name is Greg Fenves, not Gary Fenves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Son in Law is a Joke
|1 hr
|HisPhartzz
|2
|Jesse Galvan
|10 hr
|Have pharts
|6
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|18 hr
|AndPhart
|18
|Rick Perry
|Sun
|RickPharted
|2
|Revised plan for Austin ISD school closures, ne...
|Mar 25
|RevisedPhartz
|1
|Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t...
|Mar 25
|CouplesPhartz
|1
|Psycho lying Trump
|Mar 24
|Self Phartzs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC