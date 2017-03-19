Coffeeshop meeting fosters discourse about Islam, builds friendships with Muslims
A woman wearing a hijab, a traditional head covering worn by some Muslim women, in the Texas heat may automatically be viewed as oppressed, when in fact it was the individual's decision, said Arif Mirza, outreach director for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Austin. Speaking to a table of strangers of different faiths Wednesday at Caff Medici, Mirza addressed misunderstandings about the faith, such as the perception that Muslims living in America may find religious conflict with the U.S. Constitution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston chefs named James Beard Award finalists
|Mar 17
|Beard Phart
|2
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|Mar 16
|YouPhartzs
|2
|Alex Jones ( JOHN 15 VERSE 12)
|Mar 16
|LetsPhartzs
|2
|Alex Jones ( WITNESS AND PROCLAIM)
|Mar 16
|StandPharter
|2
|Looking for young adults who love outdoors
|Mar 15
|RelaxedPhart
|2
|Repent Repent ( ALEX JONES ) DONALD TRUMP )
|Mar 15
|Carephart
|2
|Repent ( ALEX JONES) ( REPENT)
|Mar 15
|Willphart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC