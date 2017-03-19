Coffeeshop meeting fosters discourse ...

Coffeeshop meeting fosters discourse about Islam, builds friendships with Muslims

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Texan

A woman wearing a hijab, a traditional head covering worn by some Muslim women, in the Texas heat may automatically be viewed as oppressed, when in fact it was the individual's decision, said Arif Mirza, outreach director for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Austin. Speaking to a table of strangers of different faiths Wednesday at Caff Medici, Mirza addressed misunderstandings about the faith, such as the perception that Muslims living in America may find religious conflict with the U.S. Constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Houston chefs named James Beard Award finalists Mar 17 Beard Phart 2
Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT) Mar 16 YouPhartzs 2
Alex Jones ( JOHN 15 VERSE 12) Mar 16 LetsPhartzs 2
Alex Jones ( WITNESS AND PROCLAIM) Mar 16 StandPharter 2
Looking for young adults who love outdoors Mar 15 RelaxedPhart 2
Repent Repent ( ALEX JONES ) DONALD TRUMP ) Mar 15 Carephart 2
Repent ( ALEX JONES) ( REPENT) Mar 15 Willphart 4
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,688,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC