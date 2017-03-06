Code department responds to metal falling from downtown Austin building
Austin Code inspects building at 5th Street and Colorado Street after metal pieces fell from the building on March 3, 2017. Emergency crews initially responded to reports of debris falling from the 18-story building located at the intersection of 5th and Colorado, at 201 W. 5th Street, in downtown Austin on Friday afternoon.
