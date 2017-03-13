Chinese Asylum Seeker Thanks Winnipeg's Salvation Army For Keeping Doors Open As It Reaches Capacity
Salvation Army is reaching out to the public and all forms of government to step in and help them as they house many of the asylum seekers crossing from the US in to Emerson, Manitoba. When the number of asylum seekers started to flood in to Manitoba, Salvation Army stepped up and opened its doors to house as many as of them as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston chefs named James Beard Award finalists
|Fri
|Beard Phart
|2
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|Mar 16
|YouPhartzs
|2
|Alex Jones ( JOHN 15 VERSE 12)
|Mar 16
|LetsPhartzs
|2
|Alex Jones ( WITNESS AND PROCLAIM)
|Mar 16
|StandPharter
|2
|Looking for young adults who love outdoors
|Mar 15
|RelaxedPhart
|2
|Repent Repent ( ALEX JONES ) DONALD TRUMP )
|Mar 15
|Carephart
|2
|Repent ( ALEX JONES) ( REPENT)
|Mar 15
|Willphart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC