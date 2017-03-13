Charlize Theron trained with Keanu Reeves for Atomic Blonde
The 41-year-old beauty - who portrays female spy Lorraine Broughton in the forthcoming thriller - gets beat up by henchmen in the hotly-anticipated film and in preparation she has revealed she went to director David Leitch's gym, where she bumped into the 52-year-old heartthrob, who was training for Leitch's 'John Wick: Chapter 2 2'. Charlize said she felt "very macho" fighting against the hunk - who plays the titular lead part in 'John Wick' - and it they had so much fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is this abuse on her (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|MotherPharting
|7
|Food Preservation Workshop set for March 25 in ...
|Sun
|PreservationPhart
|1
|Exclusive exhibit honoring Austin legend Stevie...
|Sun
|ExclusivePhart
|1
|Mayor Adler addresses Austin's sharing economy
|Sun
|SharingPhart
|1
|Subbys
|Sun
|TastyPhart
|4
|How to avoid the marketing hype at SXSW
|Mar 11
|HypePhartc
|2
|shaving question (Jun '16)
|Mar 10
|BirthdayPharts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC