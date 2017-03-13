Charlize Theron trained with Keanu Re...

Charlize Theron trained with Keanu Reeves for Atomic Blonde

The 41-year-old beauty - who portrays female spy Lorraine Broughton in the forthcoming thriller - gets beat up by henchmen in the hotly-anticipated film and in preparation she has revealed she went to director David Leitch's gym, where she bumped into the 52-year-old heartthrob, who was training for Leitch's 'John Wick: Chapter 2 2'. Charlize said she felt "very macho" fighting against the hunk - who plays the titular lead part in 'John Wick' - and it they had so much fun.

