Celebrate International Women's Day at these Austin restaurants operated...

Women around the world will join tomorrow to acknowledge International Women's Day , a day meant to raise awareness in hopes of cultivating a "more inclusive and gender-equal world." The organizers of the Women's March are encouraging people to acknowledge the day by taking a day off of paid or unpaid labor; wearing red in solidarity of A Day Without A Woman; and not shopping, "except for small, women- and minority-owned businesses."

