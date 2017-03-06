Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead of first vote
Members of the transgender community take part in a rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Austin, Texas. The group is opposing a "bathroom bill" that would require people to use public bathrooms and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist and discrimination practices Austin Fire...
|2 hr
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Austin's population just keeps getting older, s...
|18 hr
|PopulationPharter
|1
|6 best Austin restaurants for authentic African...
|18 hr
|BestPharter
|1
|What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 3-5
|18 hr
|WhatPharter
|1
|Cuddlers
|Sat
|1phart
|4
|Is A Cat Caf In Houston A Real Possibility?
|Mar 4
|CatPhartzs
|3
|Austin, Texas: Where to stay, where to eat, wha...
|Mar 3
|WhatPhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC