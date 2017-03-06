Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bil...

Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead of first vote

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Members of the transgender community take part in a rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol, Monday, March 6, 2017, in Austin, Texas. The group is opposing a "bathroom bill" that would require people to use public bathrooms and restrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist and discrimination practices Austin Fire... 2 hr Concerned citizen 1
News Austin's population just keeps getting older, s... 18 hr PopulationPharter 1
News 6 best Austin restaurants for authentic African... 18 hr BestPharter 1
News What To Do in Austin This Weekend: March 3-5 18 hr WhatPharter 1
Cuddlers Sat 1phart 4
News Is A Cat Caf In Houston A Real Possibility? Mar 4 CatPhartzs 3
News Austin, Texas: Where to stay, where to eat, wha... Mar 3 WhatPhartss 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Afghanistan
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,593 • Total comments across all topics: 279,365,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC