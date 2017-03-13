'Bathroom bill' clears Texas Senate but still faces hurdles
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who has made Senate Bill 6, prohibiting transgender-friendly bathrooms, a top priority for the senate, speaks with Republican state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, author of the bill, as she presents it on the floor of the senate for debate at the state capitol in Austin, Texas. Republican state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, author of Senate Bill 6, prohibiting transgender-friendly bathrooms, speaks with Democratic state Sen. Eddie Lucio, Jr., who has said he will endorse the legislation, as she presents the bill on the floor of the senate for debate at the state capitol in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT)
|11 min
|YouPhartzs
|2
|Alex Jones ( JOHN 15 VERSE 12)
|12 min
|LetsPhartzs
|2
|Alex Jones ( WITNESS AND PROCLAIM)
|7 hr
|StandPharter
|2
|Looking for young adults who love outdoors
|19 hr
|RelaxedPhart
|2
|Repent Repent ( ALEX JONES ) DONALD TRUMP )
|21 hr
|Carephart
|2
|Repent ( ALEX JONES) ( REPENT)
|21 hr
|Willphart
|4
|Would it matter if Trump Raped a 13 year old?
|Tue
|OldPharrt
|12
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC