Australian probe yet to explain plane crash that killed 5

CANBERRA, Australia - A cockpit voice recorder failed to capture audio of the doomed flight of a light plane that crashed into the roof of an Australian shopping mall last month killing a pilot and four American tourists, accident investigators said Wednesday. Australian pilot Max Quartermain, 63, radioed "Mayday" seven times, but did not explain the emergency before the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air B200 plunged into the Direct Factory Outlet mall in the Melbourne suburb of Essendon on Feb. 21 moments after takeoff from a nearby runway, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said in a preliminary report.

