Australian probe yet to explain plane...

Australian probe yet to explain plane crash that killed 5

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

CANBERRA, Australia - A cockpit voice recorder failed to capture audio of the doomed flight of a light plane that crashed into the roof of an Australian shopping mall last month killing a pilot and four American tourists, accident investigators said Wednesday. Australian pilot Max Quartermain, 63, radioed "Mayday" seven times, but did not explain the emergency before the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air B200 plunged into the Direct Factory Outlet mall in the Melbourne suburb of Essendon on Feb. 21 moments after takeoff from a nearby runway, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said in a preliminary report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 19 min EncouragePhartz 20
News Get ready, STAAR tests are back | Raising Austin 6 hr Raising phartss 1
News Highly anticipated new Austin restaurant wows o... 6 hr Anticipated phartss 1
News Austin mayor to meet with DHS secretary amid "s... 6 hr Sanctuary phartss 1
News Johnson, Rahm win to set up powerful title match 6 hr Powerful phartss 1
News What to watch: Texas isn't alone in rainy day f... 6 hr Fund phartss 1
Trumps Son in Law is a Joke 6 hr LivingPharts 8
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,184 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC