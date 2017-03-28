Australian probe yet to explain plane crash that killed 5
CANBERRA, Australia - A cockpit voice recorder failed to capture audio of the doomed flight of a light plane that crashed into the roof of an Australian shopping mall last month killing a pilot and four American tourists, accident investigators said Wednesday. Australian pilot Max Quartermain, 63, radioed "Mayday" seven times, but did not explain the emergency before the twin-engine Beechcraft King Air B200 plunged into the Direct Factory Outlet mall in the Melbourne suburb of Essendon on Feb. 21 moments after takeoff from a nearby runway, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said in a preliminary report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit...
|19 min
|EncouragePhartz
|20
|Get ready, STAAR tests are back | Raising Austin
|6 hr
|Raising phartss
|1
|Highly anticipated new Austin restaurant wows o...
|6 hr
|Anticipated phartss
|1
|Austin mayor to meet with DHS secretary amid "s...
|6 hr
|Sanctuary phartss
|1
|Johnson, Rahm win to set up powerful title match
|6 hr
|Powerful phartss
|1
|What to watch: Texas isn't alone in rainy day f...
|6 hr
|Fund phartss
|1
|Trumps Son in Law is a Joke
|6 hr
|LivingPharts
|8
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC