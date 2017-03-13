Austin's SXSW turns purple on St. Patrick's Day with Prince tributes
A Prince tribute featured Andre Cymone, Dez Dickerson and Wyclef Jean at Auditorium Shores on March 17 in Austin, Texas, during the 2017 South by Southwest music festival. AUSTIN, TEXAS - No surprise that the music industry's biggest annual convention would still have Prince on its mind almost a year since his death, but there were still a few surprises as the South by Southwest Music Conference paid tribute to Minneapolis' late rock legend Friday.
