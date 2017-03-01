Austin's population just keeps gettin...

Austin's population just keeps getting older, shows new data

9 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

Ever so slightly, Austin is aging. From 2014 to 2015, the median age of people living in the Austin metro area went from 33.9 to 34.3, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

