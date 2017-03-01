Austin's drive-in movie theater sets opening date for new location
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in is back. After closing its popular east side location in February, Austin's only drive-in theater has set an opening date for the bigger, better South Austin space: March 10. The original plan was to move to Buda, but Blue Starlite has changed destinations.
