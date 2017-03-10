Austinites can now tell city officials on an edit-able map which...
Austinites can now tell city officials on an edit-able map which areas are dangerous for drivers or pedestrians and bicyclists. Graphic courtesy of the City of Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Austin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to avoid the marketing hype at SXSW
|8 hr
|HypePhartc
|2
|Subbys
|Fri
|Need Pharts
|2
|shaving question (Jun '16)
|Fri
|BirthdayPharts
|3
|Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o...
|Mar 8
|DayPhartx
|17
|Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ...
|Mar 7
|PrimePhartss
|1
|Expect steady rain all-day Saturday
|Mar 7
|ExpectPhartss
|1
|Austin Monuments to Pop Culture Fiji mermaids, ...
|Mar 7
|MermaidPhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Austin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC