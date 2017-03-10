Austinites can now tell city official...

Austinites can now tell city officials on an edit-able map which...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Austinites can now tell city officials on an edit-able map which areas are dangerous for drivers or pedestrians and bicyclists. Graphic courtesy of the City of Austin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American-Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to avoid the marketing hype at SXSW 8 hr HypePhartc 2
Subbys Fri Need Pharts 2
shaving question (Jun '16) Fri BirthdayPharts 3
News Big hurdles face Texas' 'bathroom bill' ahead o... Mar 8 DayPhartx 17
News Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ... Mar 7 PrimePhartss 1
News Expect steady rain all-day Saturday Mar 7 ExpectPhartss 1
News Austin Monuments to Pop Culture Fiji mermaids, ... Mar 7 MermaidPhartss 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,940 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC