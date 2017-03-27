Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of...

Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of nation's best for this hot job

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

The Austin-San Antonio corridor is one of the country's hottest spots for jobs in the digital sector, according to a new study, but we're well behind Silicon Valley. The study , commissioned by the Interactive Advertising Bureau , says the 35th Congressional District - covering a narrow stretch along I-35 from Austin to San Antonio - ranks 13th among all U.S. districts for the number of digital jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jesse Galvan 5 hr Have pharts 6
News Source: ICE is targeting 'sanctuary cities' wit... 14 hr AndPhart 18
Rick Perry Sun RickPharted 2
News Revised plan for Austin ISD school closures, ne... Mar 25 RevisedPhartz 1
News Austin couple's festive wedding reception was t... Mar 25 CouplesPhartz 1
Psycho lying Trump Mar 24 Self Phartzs 2
News These are the best places to see wildflowers in... Mar 24 ThesePhart 1
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC