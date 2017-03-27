Austin police ID pedestrian who died after he was hit on Burnet Road

Austin police have identified a pedestrian who died after he was fatally struck by a car earlier this month in North Austin as Tahjai Lamar Jackson, 22. Jackson was struck by a 2007 Toyota Camry on Burnet Road, about half-mile north of Braker Lane, as he was crossing the road from east to west around 2:30 a.m. on March 19, Austin police said. If you know something about this incident and haven't yet spoken to police, call the Austin police Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-4424.

