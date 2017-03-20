Austin Navy Week offers a unique perspective on Navy life
It's Austin Navy Week and there are plenty of events going on around town for people to learn about the Navy and its traditions. Throughout the year, the Navy visits cities across the country to give people an opportunity to see interact with sailors as well as listen to the Navy Band Southwest! 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Wreath-laying ceremony at the Texas Capitol Vietnam Veterans Monument featuring remarks from VADM Bono, a bugler playing taps and the Navy Ceremonial Guard.
