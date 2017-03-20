Austin Navy Week offers a unique pers...

Austin Navy Week offers a unique perspective on Navy life

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

It's Austin Navy Week and there are plenty of events going on around town for people to learn about the Navy and its traditions. Throughout the year, the Navy visits cities across the country to give people an opportunity to see interact with sailors as well as listen to the Navy Band Southwest! 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: Wreath-laying ceremony at the Texas Capitol Vietnam Veterans Monument featuring remarks from VADM Bono, a bugler playing taps and the Navy Ceremonial Guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Austin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Austin is worst on ICE Detainers 2 hr WorstPhartzz 2
Poll What part of Austin is more Ghetto? (May '08) 2 hr ReadPhartzz 80
News Houston chefs named James Beard Award finalists Mar 17 Beard Phart 2
Alex Jones And Donald Trump ( REPENT) Mar 16 YouPhartzs 2
Alex Jones ( JOHN 15 VERSE 12) Mar 16 LetsPhartzs 2
Alex Jones ( WITNESS AND PROCLAIM) Mar 16 StandPharter 2
Looking for young adults who love outdoors Mar 15 RelaxedPhart 2
See all Austin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Austin Forum Now

Austin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Austin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Austin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,291 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC